The forecast didn’t really call for snow accumulation, but we seem to beating the odds in Western Kenosha County this morning.

As of about 7 a.m., we measure about half an inch of snow on the ground at westofthei.com headquarters in Paddock Lake with flakes steadily falling. Snow is accumulating on roads here.

Snow is expected to continue through about 11 a.m. and then transition to rain, says the latest, local National Weather Service forecast.