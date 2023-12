At about 9:24 p.m. Twin Lakes Fire Department units and a Twin Lakes Police officer are responding to an alarm in the 400 block of Lincoln Drive in Twin Lakes.

Per dispatch: This is an activated fire alarm.

UPDATE 9:29 p.m. — Town of Randall Fire Department and Wheatland Vol Fire Department also dispatched to respond to the scene. Personnel on the scene reports smoke inside building. Evacuation underway.

UPDATE 9:40 p.m. — Response by all mutual aid units canceled by command.