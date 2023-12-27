Audrey Schnuck, Allison Steadman admitted into College of Education at UW-Whitewater

A total of 154 students at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater were admitted into the College of Education and Professional Studies’ Professional Education program for the fall 2023 semester.

Students with local connections include:

Audrey Schnuck, of Kenosha, who is majoring in Special Education.

Allison Steadman, of Twin Lakes, who is majoring in Special Education.

These students have now begun taking upper-level courses for licensure required for their degree program on the way to student teaching, the final activity before teacher candidates earn their degree and teaching license.

“This milestone serves as a good checkpoint or indicator to confirm students are confident about becoming educators,” said Steven Fischer, Director of Advising in the College of Education and Professional Studies. “These students are within the academic means to meet not only UWW graduation requirements, but Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction licensure requirements.”

Qualifications, which include credits completed, grade point average and a completion of certain foundational coursework, differ based on major and licensure level.

Approximately 350 students per academic year are admitted to the Professional Education program. This fall, a total of 154 students were admitted for in-person and online enrollment.

UW-Whitewater licenses the most teachers in the state of Wisconsin. Educating teachers was the university’s original mission during its founding in 1868. To learn more about the College of Education and Professional Studies at UW-Whitewater, visit https://www.uww.edu/coeps.