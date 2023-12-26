Kenosha Thunder game summary: Vs. St. Viator on Dec. 23, 2023

Here is a recap of Thunder Hockey vs. St. Viator.

The following summary was provided by Kenosha Thunder, which includes team members from Westosha Central and Wilmot Union high schools:

Quote from Coach Joe Trifone:

Team played more like a team Saturday against the #3 team in Illinois. We lost 3-1 to a very good team. The coaches are encouraged moving forward. We had a great game for our goaltending with Dylan Masonova

Game Summary:

December 23rd Kenosha Thunder vs. St. Viator in Mt. Prospect, IL. Kenosha Thunder lost 3-1.

Stars of the game were:

Freshman Blake Schumann of Indian Trail. He scored the only Thunder goal and it was a beauty.

Unassisted.Ryan Hodgman (12) Wilmot, Massimo Pagliaroni (12) IT, and Kooper Miller (12) Lakeview played well in defense.

Senior Dylan Masanova (Wilmot) played well in net tonight.

Other Plays:

1st Period: The Lions went up 1-0.

2nd Period: 1-1 Kenosha added a nice goal from the Freshman.

Period: 1-1 Kenosha added a nice goal from the Freshman. 3rd Period: The Lions scored 2 to close the game 3-1.

Upcoming Games:

Away: Thursday – Saturday in Wisconsin Dells. This the Bobbers Burger Winter Classic 2023. Participating teams from WI Rapids, Tomah, Onalaska, Rice Lake, Lacrosse Aquinas, Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells, and McFarland. Our first game is on 12/28 vs Onalaska at 1230 pm.

Home: Saturday, January 6th 7:00pm vs Marquette