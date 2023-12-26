Kenosha Thunder game summary: Vs. St. Viator on Dec. 23, 2023

Here is a recap of Thunder Hockey vs. St. Viator.
The following summary was provided by Kenosha Thunder, which includes team members from Westosha Central and Wilmot Union high schools:
Quote from Coach Joe Trifone:
Team played more like a team Saturday against the #3 team in Illinois. We lost 3-1 to a very good team. The coaches are encouraged moving forward. We had a great game for our goaltending with Dylan Masonova
Game Summary:
December 23rd Kenosha Thunder vs. St. Viator in Mt. Prospect, IL. Kenosha Thunder lost 3-1.
Stars of the game were:
- Freshman Blake Schumann of Indian Trail. He scored the only Thunder goal and it was a beauty.
- Unassisted.Ryan Hodgman (12) Wilmot, Massimo Pagliaroni (12) IT, and Kooper Miller (12) Lakeview played well in defense.
- Senior Dylan Masanova (Wilmot) played well in net tonight.
Other Plays:
- 1st Period: The Lions went up 1-0.
- 2nd Period: 1-1 Kenosha added a nice goal from the Freshman.
- 3rd Period: The Lions scored 2 to close the game 3-1.
Upcoming Games:
- Away: Thursday – Saturday in Wisconsin Dells. This the Bobbers Burger Winter Classic 2023. Participating teams from WI Rapids, Tomah, Onalaska, Rice Lake, Lacrosse Aquinas, Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells, and McFarland. Our first game is on 12/28 vs Onalaska at 1230 pm.
- Home: Saturday, January 6th 7:00pm vs Marquette