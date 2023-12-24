2023 Paddock Lake Outdoor Decoration Contest winners announced (PHOTOS & VIDEO)

Meinen-Mueller house

Here are the winners of the 2023 village of Paddock Lake Outdoor Decoration Contest:

First place — The Meinen-Mueller house on 241st Avenue.

Second place — The Santo house on 238th Avenue.

Third Place — The Bennett house on 244th Avenue.

Honorable mention — The Nitschneider house on 247th Avenue.

First place won $50 and second and third won $25 (Note: westofthei.com sponsored the prizes — DH). Decoration displays were judged on Dec. 16 by the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.

Here is a video tour of all the winning displays:

Santo house

Bennett house

Nitschneider house