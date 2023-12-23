Kenosha Thunder game summary: Vs. KMMO on Dec. 22, 2023

Here is the recap from Thunder Hockey vs. KMMO

The following summary was provided by Kenosha Thunder, which includes team members from Westosha Central and Wilmot Union high schools:

Quote from Coach Joe Trifone:

Good entertaining game tonight , we played well, but are still learning what it takes to be consistent. Conner Costello had 2 goals tonight, Davis had a nice goal Dylan Kozak and Devlin Al-Segar had good games as well.

Game Summary:

December 22nd Kenosha Thunder vs. KMMO at Naga-Waukee Ice Arena in Delafield, WI.

Kenosha Thunder lost 3-4 in OT.

Stars of the game were:

Connor Costello (12) IT – 2 goals. Logged lots of minutes and played aggressive.

Davis Schlagenhaft (12) Wilmot – 1 goal and was assisted by Dylan Kozak (12) Westosha Central.

Ryan Hodgman (12) Wilmot – had the assist to Connor for the first goal of the game. It was a beautiful back door pass on the first power play goal.

Other Plays:

1 st Period: Kenosha Thunder took control early. We were up 2-0.

Period: Kenosha Thunder took control early. We were up 2-0. 2 nd Period: 3-0 Kenosha added a shorthanded goal by Connor.

Period: 3-0 Kenosha added a shorthanded goal by Connor. 3 rd Period: KMMO came on strong and scored 2 goals off of PP’s. Tied it up late in the 3 rd . Game was won in OT by KMMO.

Period: KMMO came on strong and scored 2 goals off of PP’s. Tied it up late in the 3 . Game was won in OT by KMMO. KT was outshot by KMMO 30-24.

Upcoming Games:

Away: Saturday, December 23 rd vs St. Viator (IL) at the Mt Prospect Ice Arena in Mt. Prospect, IL. Game time is 5:20 pm.

vs St. Viator (IL) at the Mt Prospect Ice Arena in Mt. Prospect, IL. Game time is 5:20 pm. Home: Saturday, January 6th 7:00pm vs Marquette