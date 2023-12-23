Bristol and Salem Lakes fire departments hold joint 2023 Shop with a Hero event

/Submitted photo

Bristol and Salem fire departments held their first Shop With A Hero event on Saturday, Dec 16 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Antioch Walmart. The event was brought to the community by Firefighters 4 Charity Organization.

Ten students from Bristol School and 10 students from Salem School were selected to participate. They received a $200 Walmart gift card and shopped with a firefighter, EMS, or military hero.

Santa, Mrs. Claus, and the Grinch appeared and were very helpful. The kids watched the Grinch very closely while he was trying to steal their Christmas. They made sure he was not successful.

Volunteers from the schools and the community helped wrap presents for kids. Three Navy Corpsmen heroes came and shopped with the Firefighers/EMS.

/Submitted photo

/Submitted photo