Wilmot UHS students compete at 2023 Southeastern Wisconsin DECA District 6 competition

Nineteen of 24 Wilmot Union High school DECA members competed at the Southeastern Wisconsin DECA

District 6 competition at Racine Case High School on Dec. 16.

DECA prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs in marketing, finance, hospitality, and management. Over 700 students from 17 area high schools participated by taking online tests and performing role plays in front of judges. There were 27 different occupational series events for students to compete in.

Participants and their events were:

Bishop Coe, freshman, Principles of Business Management and Administration

Aliya Corona, sophomore, Principles of Business Management and Administration

Cassandra Cudahy, senior, Retail Merchandising Series

Shane Fielder, senior, Business Services Marketing and Economics Exam

Cael Handorf, senior, Entrepreneurship Team Decision Making and Economics Exam

Karys Handorf, freshman. Principles of Hospitality & Tourism

Jake Keating, sophomore, Principles of Finance

Malachi Keen, junior, Restaurant & Food Service Management Series

Leahy, senior, Entrepreneurship Team Decision Making and Economics Exam

Delia Myers, senior, Quick Service Restaurant Management

Josiah Reinholz, senior, Sports and Entertainment Marketing Series and Economics Exam

Anna Roznak, sophomore, Travel and Tourism Team Decision Making

Matthew Shumway, sophomore, Business Services Marketing

Emily Simpson, freshman, Sports and Entertainment Marketing Series

Arabella Smits, junior, Human Resources Management

Genevieve Spencer, junior, Restaurant & Food Service Management Series

Ari Stephens, sophomore, Quick Service Restaurant Management

Emma Vogt, senior Travel and Tourism Team Decision Making

Trenten Zeivel, senior Retail Merchandising Series

Eight Wilmot competitors were recognized on stage and earned medals for role play scenarios and cluster exams in these occupational series events.

Junior Genevieve Spencer earned a medal for role play 1 in Restaurant & Food Service Mgmt.

Josiah Reinholz, Senior student and Wilmot DECA Chapter President, earned a medal for role play 2 in Sports & Entertainment Marketing.

Sophomore Ari Stephens won for role play 2 in Quick Service Restaurant Management.

Sophomore Jake Keating got a medal for his role play 1 in Principles of Finance.

Aliya Corona, Sophomore, was recognized on stage for role play 1 in Principles of Business Management & Administration.

Junior Malachi Keen was a medalist for role play 1 in Restaurant & Food Service Management.

Seniors Riley Leahy and Cael Handorf earned medals for their cluster exam and role play 2.

Senior Cael Handorf was recognized for being in the top 10 in the Economic Excellence exam.

Junior Genna Spencer earned an overall series finalist awards in her Restaurant & Food Service Management event.

Senior Josiah Reinholz was an overall series finalist for Sports & Entertainment Marketing.

Senior students Cael Handorf and Riley Leahy won first place in the Entrepreneurship Team Decision Making series event.

Several of these Wilmot High School students will attend the Wisconsin DECA State Career Development Conference on Feb. 26–28, at the Grand Geneva Resort in Lake Geneva.

Community members are needed to volunteer as judges at State conference on Feb. 28. Register here if you are available to help.