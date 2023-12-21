Warm, wet weather ahead

Weather hereabouts looks to be warm and at times wet for the next week.

The latest, local National Weather Service forecast has some chance of rain every day for the next seven days, starting Thursday.

Rain is most likely on Friday, with a 70 percent chance of rain during the day and an 80 to 50 percent chance Friday night and then again Monday — Christmas Day — with a 70 percent chance of rain and an 80 percent chance that night.

That precipitation is rain because high temps are expected to be well above freezing. The warmest days are Sunday and Monday, with both days expected to have highs over 50 degrees. The other days should have highs in the 40s.

By the way, astronomical winter begins Thursday. The good news there is days will begin getting a little bit longer each day until June.