Michelle Koss recognized as WI First Congressional District’s 2023 Health Care Hero

/Contributed photo

U. S. Rep. Bryan Steil recently recognized Michelle Koss of Bristol, an emergency room nurse at the Froedtert South Hospital in Pleasant Prairie as one of Wisconsin’s First Congressional District’s 2023 Health Care Heroes.

Recipients of this award were nominated by local citizens and selected by the First Congressional District’s Health Care Advisory Board. The Health Care Advisory Board is comprised of health care professionals across Southeast Wisconsin. Nominees were evaluated on the following criteria:

Displays exemplary service and performance in their profession

Upholds the standard of providing unsurpassed care and treatment for their patients

Goes above and beyond the call of duty in performing their responsibilities

Displays self-sacrifice and selflessness in caring for others