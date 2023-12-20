Agenda: Wilmot Union High School board meeting Dec. 20, 2023

The Wilmot Union High School board is scheduled to meet Wednesday, starting at 6 p.m. in the school library.
Agenda iems include:
- Safety and Security Report
- 2022-2023 School Report Card
- 2024 Operational Referendum
- Math Curriculum for Special Education
- Science Curriculum for Special Education
- 2024-2025 School Year New and Revised Course Proposals
- 2024 Summer School Courses
- Support Staff Wage Increases
- Period Substitution Rate
- Additional In-house Substitute Position
- Community Service Pay Rates
- Closed session regarding: Employee leave of absence