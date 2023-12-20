Agenda: Wilmot Union High School board meeting Dec. 20, 2023

Dec 20th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

The Wilmot Union High School board is scheduled to meet Wednesday, starting at 6 p.m. in the school library.

Agenda iems include:

  • Safety and Security Report
  • 2022-2023 School Report Card
  • 2024 Operational Referendum
  • Math Curriculum for Special Education
  • Science Curriculum for Special Education
  • 2024-2025 School Year New and Revised Course Proposals
  • 2024 Summer School Courses
  • Support Staff Wage Increases
  • Period Substitution Rate
  • Additional In-house Substitute Position
  • Community Service Pay Rates
  • Closed session regarding: Employee leave of absence

The full agenda is available here.

