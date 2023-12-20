Agenda: Wilmot Union High School board meeting Dec. 20, 2023

The Wilmot Union High School board is scheduled to meet Wednesday, starting at 6 p.m. in the school library.

Agenda iems include:

Safety and Security Report

2022-2023 School Report Card

2024 Operational Referendum

Math Curriculum for Special Education

Science Curriculum for Special Education

2024-2025 School Year New and Revised Course Proposals

2024 Summer School Courses

Support Staff Wage Increases

Period Substitution Rate

Additional In-house Substitute Position

Community Service Pay Rates

Closed session regarding: Employee leave of absence

The full agenda is available here.