Agenda: Paddock Lake Village Board meeting Dec. 20, 2023

The Paddock Lake VIllage Board is scheduled to meet starting at 7 p.m. at Village Hall (Municipal Building).

Agenda items include:

Authorize Village Administrator to issue village purchase order 5776, to Lois Tire for the purchase of 4 fleet tires for the Village owned 924 Caterpillar wheel loader. With a cost not to exceed $7,121.00.

To authorize the Village Administrator to issue village purchase order #5784to Cadre Communications, Inc for three closed circuit television systems. Costs to be allocated from the American Rescue Plan Act fund.

The full agenda is available here.