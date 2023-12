The Bristol School District #1 board is scheduled to meet Wednesday, starting at 4:30 p.m. in the large group instruction room at the school.

Agenda items include:

Non-candidacy and candidacy announcements for board members.

2023-2024 and 2024-2025 budget summary

Operational referendum

Open enrollment update

Closed session for: Administrative contracts and staff compensation review.

The full agenda is available here.