Man dies in crash in Twin Lakes

A man died in a crash in Twin Lakes Sunday morning.

Police identified the man as William H. Peterson, 58.

From a news release distributed Monday:

(Twin Lakes) On Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023 at approximately 2:48 a.m. Kenosha Joint Services transferred two 911 calls to the Twin Lakes Police Department regarding a traffic crash at the intersection of County Highway P (388th Ave.) and W Main St (104th st).

Upon arrival to the scene, Twin Lakes Police officers discovered a two-vehicle crash had resulted in two people being ejected from a 1978 Jeep. The driver of the Jeep, William H. Peterson (58) died on scene despite life-saving efforts. The passenger of the Jeep was transported to Aurora Medical Center in Burlington with non-life-threatening injuries,

The initial investigation revealed that the Jeep was being operated westbound on W. Main St and failed to yield the right of way to a 2008 Toyota Tundra pickup truck being operated southbound on County Highway P. The Toyota Tundra struck the Jeep on the passenger side causing both occupants to be ejected. The occupants of the truck received minor injuries and were transported to Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha and Burlington.

The Twin Lakes Police Department was assisted at the scene by the Kenosha County Major Crash Assistance Team (MCAT), Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, Twin Lakes Fire Department and Rescue Squad, Randall Fire Department, Bloomfield-Genoa City Fire and Rescue, Richmond Fire Department, Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office, and Jensen Towing and Recovery.

The clash remains under investigation by the Twin Lakes Police Department in conjunction with MCAT and no further information will be released at this time.

Next of kin have been notified.