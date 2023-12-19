Kenosha Thunder game summaries: Dec. 15, 2023 vs. Muskego Ice Force; Dec. 16, 2023 vs. Monroe

Here is the recap from Thunder Hockey vs. Muskego Ice Force on Friday.

The following summary was provided by Kenosha Thunder, which includes team members from Westosha Central and Wilmot Union high schools:

Quote from Coach Joe Trifone: “Fridays nights game was a lot of fun. Triple OT, we had alot of great chances to score the game winner. Dylan Masonova was stellar in net and stole the show. We are still working thru line combinations and developing team concepts.”

Game Summary:

December 15th Kenosha Thunder vs. Muskego Ice Force at the Wilson Ice Arena

Kenosha Thunder tied 1-1 in 2 Overtimes

Stars of the game were:

Dylan Masnova (12) Wilmot – Dylan was outstanding in net. He kept us in the game and fought hard.

Elliot Davison (10) Tremper – 1 Goal. Elliot crashed the net and buried the rebound from Dylan Kozak.

Dylan Kozak (12) WC – 1 assist. Dylan worked hard all night.

Luke Gibbs (10) WC – Luke logged a lot of minutes and made good plays on both ends of the ice.

Other Plays:

1st Period: Kenosha Thunder took control early. 3-0

2nd Period: 1-1

3rd Period: 1-1

Here is the recap from Thunder Hockey vs. Monroe on Saturday.

Quote from Coach Joe Trifone: “Saturdays game we looked sluggish from the night before. Kooper Miller played well. Dylan Kozak had a nice goal but we didn’t have enough guys going. I’m happy with a 7-2-1 start. We get back at it with KMMO on deck.”

Game Summary:

December 16th Kenosha Thunder vs. Monroe at the Stateline Ice and Community Expo Monroe, WI

Kenosha Thunder lost 2-4

Stars of the game were:

Kooper Miller (12) Lakeview – The Defenseman played well all night. Joined the rush and scored the first goal for the Thunder. Assists from Bondus and Nate Rimer (10) Wilmot.

Dylan Kozak (12) WC – Goal. Dylan scored on a nice assist from Evan Pelli (12) Westosha Central.

Max Bondus (12) IT – Max logged a lot of minutes and assisted Kooper on the goal.

Other Plays:

1st Period: Kenosha Thunder scored the second goal of the game. 1-1.

2nd Period: 1-2 Monroe scored the only goal of the period.

3rd Period: 2-4. After the goal from Kozak, Monroe scored the game winner. They then added an empty net goal to complete the win.