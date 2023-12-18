Agenda: Salem School District board meeting Dec. 19, 2023

Dec 18th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

The Salem School District board is scheduled to hold a meeting Tuesday in the school library starting at 7 p.m.

Agenda items include:

  • Resignation of Special Education Teacher
  • Appointment of Principal
  • Approve Air Handling Unit Replacement

The full agenda is available here.

