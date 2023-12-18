A word from our sponsors: Register for Holiday Break Baseball Camp at Westosha Sports Complex

Note: The following is a paid announcement from Westosha Sports Complex — DH

Westosha Sports Complex will host a Holiday Break Baseball Camp Dec. 26, 27 and 28.

Age groups and times are:

7yr-9yr group 9:30-11 a.m.

10yr-12yr group 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

13yr-15yr group 12:30-2 p.m.

Cost if $120 per participant.

Sessions will include:

Hitting drills that will have you knocking it out of the park!

Pitching fundamentals to perfect your game on the mound!

Learn essential arm care techniques to keep you in top shape!

Proper warm-up routines to stay injury-free and at your best!

Fielding skills that will make you an infield and outfield star!

Register by calling (262) 885-6110 or clicking here.