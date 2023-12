Personnel at Randall Fire had a busy Sunday morning, preparing 60 dozen eggs and 50 pounds of sausage and pancakes as part of their breakfast and visit with Santa. Kids could climb in Randall’s 2001 Sutphen truck and get their own fire helmet, stickers, and coloring book. Santa handed out candy canes.

The Grinch showed up, too.

Scrambled eggs.

The visit with Santa was on the running board of an antique 1939 American LaFrance engine.

The Grinch got in trouble.

Captain Dave Modder, Randall fire