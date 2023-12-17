Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board Dec. 18, 2023

The Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to meet Monday, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall.

Agenda items include:

Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution 2023-12-2 to Appoint Election Inspectors for the 2024-2025 Term.

Consideration of a motion to approve Short Term Rental applications for: 359 Indian Point Road, Mario Gonzales Jr./Infinex LLC.

Consideration of a motion to approve Short Term Rental renewal applications for: 208 S. Lake Ave., James & Nancy Burke; 616 Lake St., Christine Kernes; 705 Legion Dr., Petite Retreat Cottage LLC/David Wagner; 1518 Skinner Dr., Helen Murphy; 1213 W. Main St., Mike Clinton; 634 Gatewood Dr., Christine Kerns.

Discussion and possible action regarding a grant extension for the Twin Lakes Management Plan Update from the WIDNR.

Discussion and possible action regarding Ordinance 2023-12-1 Pertaining to Launch Permits.

