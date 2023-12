The Silver Lake-Salem Jt 1 School District (Riverview School) board is scheduled to meet Monday, starting at 5:30 p.m. in the school library.

Agenda items include:

Consultant Work

Budget timeline for 24-25 School Year

Student Enrollment Update

Approval of change to 2023-24 Calendar to Make March 4th a No Student Attendance Date

The full agenda is available here.