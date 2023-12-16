Round of culvert replacements under county highways set to start Dec. 18

We’re all probably familiar with the holiday season.

But are you familiar with culvert replacement season?

You’re not? Well if you travel certain county highways you may become familiar with it soon.

They don’t really call it culvert replacement season, but Kenosha County has announced the start of its “winter culvert rehabilitation project” next week and continuing through January, most of it in Western Kenosha County. Here is the schedule for the Western Kenosha County work:

Highway JF, west of Highway 83 in Rock Lake, scheduled to take place Dec. 18-21. A posted detour will route drivers around the closure via 260th Avenue, Highway C (Wilmot Road) and Highway 83 (Antioch Road).

Highway D, three locations between Highway C and Highway 50 in Bristol to take place Jan. 8-18. Detour not available yet.

Highway AH, west of Highway 83 in Salem, to take place Jan. 8-16. Detour not available yet.

Highway C, between Highway MB and Highway D in Bristol. Detour not available yet.