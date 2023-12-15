Wheatland Center School students recognized in PSA Contest

From left, Kilee Crichton, Brooklyn Conner, and Caria Luedtke

A group of Wheatland Center School students placed second in the 2023 Keeping Kids Safe Online PSA Contest sponsored by the Department of Public Instruction.

The Wheatland team, composed of Brooklyn Conner, Kilee Crichton, and Caria Luedtke won $600 for the school to purchase an additional tech subscription.

The contest was open to middle school students and the task was to create a digital public service announcement aimed at elementary aged students that focuses on keeping kids safe online .

Students created the PSA while in their multimedia class.

“It was a great opportunity for the students to showcase their skills in a real world, competitive process,” their teacher, Sue Laskowski, said about the process.

Brooklyn, an eighth grader said “It was great to inform kids on

internet safety and was really fun to make.”

Kilee added, “ We didn’t expect to get recognized, but it is a good feeling that we were able to help our school receive

some money and help keep other students safe in the process .”

According to the DPI information on the contest, it is imperative to teach young children about internet safety. Giving them the knowledge they need helps to protect them from online dangers, fosters responsible digital citizenship, and equips them with essential skills for navigating the digital world. It also promotes critical thinking, privacy protection, and a healthy balance between online and offline life, setting a foundation for lifelong responsible online behavior.

Students were able to enter the contest on their own or in a group of any size. The PSA had to be viewable and/or needed to be heard on a digital platform that was publishable to the web. It had to be geared toward elementary aged students and focused on keeping kids safe online. Entries were submitted and scored using this rubric.

Here is the Wheatland students’ PSA: