Units responding for investigation in Wheatland

Dec 15th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

At about 5:51 p.m., Wheatland Vol Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units are responding for an investigation in the 31900 block of 69th Place in Wheatland.

Per dispatch: Carbon monoxide alarm is sounding.

