Units responding for investigation in Wheatland

At about 5:51 p.m., Wheatland Vol Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units are responding for an investigation in the 31900 block of 69th Place in Wheatland.
Per dispatch: Carbon monoxide alarm is sounding.
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about 5:51 p.m., Wheatland Vol Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units are responding for an investigation in the 31900 block of 69th Place in Wheatland.
Per dispatch: Carbon monoxide alarm is sounding.
Posted in: Uncategorized.
Comments are closed.
© 2023 West of the I | Powered by WordPress