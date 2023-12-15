Units responding for alarm in Paddock Lake

Dec 15th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

At about 7:05 p.m, Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding to an alarm in the 6800 block of 250th Avenue in Paddock Lake.

Per dispatch: This is a carbon.monoxide alarm that has been sounding for about 10 minutes.

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives