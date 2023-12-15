Units responding for alarm in Paddock Lake

At about 7:05 p.m, Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding to an alarm in the 6800 block of 250th Avenue in Paddock Lake.
Per dispatch: This is a carbon.monoxide alarm that has been sounding for about 10 minutes.
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about 7:05 p.m, Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding to an alarm in the 6800 block of 250th Avenue in Paddock Lake.
Per dispatch: This is a carbon.monoxide alarm that has been sounding for about 10 minutes.
Posted in: Uncategorized.
Comments are closed.
© 2023 West of the I | Powered by WordPress