Warmer temps returning for a spell

High temperatures over 40 degrees are returning for the next week, says the latest, local National Weather Service forecast.

The warmup starts Thursday and looks to continue — with one exception — through next Wednesday at least. Some days — like Thursday and Friday — should be in the high 40s, flirting with 50. Monday will be the one exception, where the high temperature is forecast to reach just 38.

It should also be mostly dry for that stretch, with rain in the forecast just for Saturday, with a 20 to 50 percent chance, and Saturday night, with a 20 percent chance.