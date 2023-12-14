Units responding for crash in Bristol

Dec 14th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

At about 6:44 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units and a sheriff’s deputy are responding to the 12300 block of 123rd Avenue in Bristol for a crash.

Per dispatch: Passerby found vehicle with one occupant in roadside ditch. Injuries unknown.

