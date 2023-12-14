Units responding for crash in Bristol

At about 6:44 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units and a sheriff’s deputy are responding to the 12300 block of 123rd Avenue in Bristol for a crash.
Per dispatch: Passerby found vehicle with one occupant in roadside ditch. Injuries unknown.
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about 6:44 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units and a sheriff’s deputy are responding to the 12300 block of 123rd Avenue in Bristol for a crash.
Per dispatch: Passerby found vehicle with one occupant in roadside ditch. Injuries unknown.
Posted in: Uncategorized.
Comments are closed.
© 2023 West of the I | Powered by WordPress