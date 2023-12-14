Highway 50 work in Paddock Lake to be “substantially complete” by early next week

Those orange barrels that we have all grown so familiar with driving around and alongside in Paddock Lake this year should be getting out of our way soon.

Barrels in the eastbound lanes will be removed Friday, Alexandria Motl, of Graef, engineering firm for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation project, said in a project update issued Thursday. Barrels in the eastbound lanes are scheduled to be removed Tuesday.

When that happens, that would end lane restrictions that have been in effect in one form or another since March and the project will be “substantially complete,” Motl said.

Alas, there is still work to be done. Work on light poles including traffic signals will continue. Crews also will return in the spring to put down more permanent striping and road markings, Paddock Lake village administrator Tim Popanda said at a Paddock Lake VIllage Board meeting Wednesday. Such work cannot be done in winter weather. There also will be some work on medians and terraces next spring, but no major lane closures are expected.

The project included a new road bed for the stretch of Highway 50 through Paddock Lake, new paving and the creation of bike lanes. Some changes to left turn lanes and medians were made. Most significant among those were the elimination of a crossover on Highway 50 between Walgreens/McDonalds-BP to the south and Mobil-Burger King to the north as well as a crossover on Highway 83 at the south driveway from Walgreens. In both cases, longer left turn lanes with raised medians do not allow traffic to cross over the highways.

In 2022, the same area was under construction for months to move utilities in preparation for the reconstruction done in 2023.