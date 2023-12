At about 3:16 p.m., Wheatland Volunteer Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a crash at Highway 50 and Hoghway P in Slades Corners.

Per dispatch: An SUV and concrete truck are involved. Injuries unknown. Traffic blocked.

UPDATE 3:37 p.m. — Response requested from Flight for Life medical transport helicopter.

UPDATE 3:57 p.m. — Flight on the ground in landing zone.