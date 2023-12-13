Bristol School Student Council giving back to the community with a Red Cross blood drive Dec. 15

From Bristol School:

Bristol School will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Bristol School, 20121 83rd Street, Bristol.

Hosting a blood drive is just one of the many projects Bristol School’s Student Council conducts each year to benefit the community. This year’s projects include November’s Food Drive which collected 2005 pounds of nonperishable food benefitting the Sharing Center, a Veteran’s Day breakfast on November 10th, as well as the Penny Wars slated for December 11th through December 15th. All Penny Wars donations will support the Wagner Family Fire Fund, a local nonprofit organization helping families who experience the devastation of losing their homes to a fire.

As the holiday season approaches, we often think of how we can help others. Blood donors are needed throughout the year, not just around the holidays. Donors have the chance to potentially save the life of a coworker, loved one, friend, or neighbor in their community or surrounding communities with a blood donation.

Patients with cancer and other diseases, premature babies, organ transplant recipients, and trauma victims may require a blood donation. We encourage all who are able and willing to attend and make a blood donation which means so much to a patient with a serious medical condition.

Donors of all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, B negative, and A negative. According to the Red Cross, type O negative is the universal blood type that can be safely transfused to anyone and is often used to treat trauma patients.

Appointments are required and appointment slots are still available. Call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org, and search Bristol School under “Find A Blood Drive” to schedule your appointment online.

Bristol’s Student Council thanks you in advance for becoming a blood donor!