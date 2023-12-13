Agenda: Randall Town Board meeting Dec. 14, 2023

The Randall Town Board is scheduled to hold a meeting Thursday, starting at 6 p.m. at Town Hall in Bassett.

Agenda items include:

DNR launch concept approval for Lake Benedict. Discussion, consideration, and action if needed.

Rental of Town property specifically the maintenance building at 34039 Bassett Road, Bassett. Recommendation

consideration, and action if needed.

Election Inspectors/Poll Workers appointment for 2024-2025 elections for the Town of Randall. Including the Democratic and Republican Election Inspector Nomination lists. Discussion, consideration, and action if needed.

Closed session for "considering employment, promotion, compensation or performance evaluation data of any public employee over which the governmental body has jurisdiction or exercises responsibility.

The full agenda is available here.