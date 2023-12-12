Westosha Central HS wrestlers to compete in full duel meet at Badger

Westosha Central High School wrestlers will compete Thursday in a rare full duel meet with Badger High School that will have teams for boys JV, girls varsity and boys varsity on the mats.

Having all three teams from both schools with full lineups compete at the same meet is new, said Westosha Central assistant coach Jill Gillmore.

“Both schools are pretty excited about this,” Gillmore said.

The inclusion of the girls teams is the key new element.

“It is a first for our area to have enough girls to run a full high-school dual,” Gillmore said.

While the inclusion of the girls teams with nearly full slates is a first locally, it may be becoming more common here and elsewhere. Women’s wrestling is the fastest growing female sport in the U.S. according to the National Federation of State High School Associations, Gillmore said.

The schedule for the meet is:

Boys JV starting at 5 p.m.

Girls varsity starting at 6 p.m.

Boys varsity starting at 7 p.m.

Badger High School is located at 220 E South St, Lake Geneva.