Units responding for crash in Wheatland

Dec 12th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

At about 5:35 p.m., Wheatland Vol. Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash at Highway 50 and Highway W-north.

Per dispatch: Crash scene is in westbound lanes.

