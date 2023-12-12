Salem Lakes Village Board discusses changing meeting dates

The Salem Lakes VIllage Board would meet on different days of the month in 2024 under a calendar proposed by the village administrator Monday.

The board would move to having board meetings on the first and third Mondays of the month under the proposal by Cassandra Hiller, village administrator. The schedule would also eliminate the monthly committee of the whole meeting.

Having two meetings a month in which items could be discussed or voted on should eliminate the need for special board meetings in most cases, Hiller said.

In the recent past, the board has held a regular meeting on the second Monday of the month, at which items could be acted on. Typically it would also hold a discussion only committee of the whole meeting the week before.

The new schedule would eliminate those back-to-back meetings, allowing more time for follow-up when needed between meetings, Hiller said. By having board meetings — not committee of the whole meetings — the board would be able to discuss items and act when needed as well.

Years ago, before the institution of committee of the whole meetings, the board typically had just one meeting per month, but Hiller said she felt two meetings was justified.

“I think you have enough business that comes up that two meetings makes sense,” Hiller said.

The board did not take a formal vote on the new schedule, but seemed in favor of the change with no one speaking against it.

“I like the break between,” village President Rita Bucur said. “Sometimes it’s hard when you have just one week between.”