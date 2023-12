The Paris Town Board is scheduled to hold a meeting Tuesday starting at 6 p.m. at Town Hall.

Agenda items include:

Reconciliation of 2023 budget to actual.

Consideration and possible action on an accident & sickness insurance proposal from the Horton group

for fire and rescue personnel. Internet updates – Spectrum, Mid-West Fiber projects

Paris Solar project updates

The full agenda is available here.