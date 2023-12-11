Kenosha Thunder game summary: Dec. 9, 2023 vs. Janesville Bluebirds

Here is the recap from Thunder Hockey vs. Janesville Bluebirds on Saturday.

The following summary was provided by Kenosha Thunder, which includes team members from Westosha Central and Wilmot Union high schools:

Quote from Coach Joe Trifone:

We had big sectional win tonight. Our team had solid performances from Ryan Hodgman, Conner Costello, Caden SHIKE, Dylan Masonova in net. It was the sophomore group that owned the game tonight, Easton Trifone played his best game alongside Elliott Davison, Nathan Rimer and Luke Gibbs. Our sophomores have contributed 9 points in two games over 2 games this weekend. The future is bright here with our program. It’s a great start to the season 7-1. I’m proud of all of our guys.

Game Summary:

December 9th Kenosha Thunder vs. Janesville Bluebirds at the RecPlex

Kenosha Thunder won 3-1

Stars of the game were:

Easton Trifone (10) IT – 2 goals and 1 assist

Nathan Rimer (10) Wilmot – 1 goal and 1 assist

Elliot Davison (10) Tremper – 1 assist

Dylan Masanova (12) Wilmot – 29 saves. He was physical and scrappy.

Ryan Hodgman (12) Wilmot & Massimo Pagliaroni (12) IT – logged heavy minutes on the Penalty Kill.

Other Plays:

1st Period: Kenosha Thunder took control early. Easton scored in the first 18 seconds of the game. 1-1

2nd Period: 3-1

3rd Period: No scores. Our defensive play and penalty kill were outstanding tonight to get the win. KT survived 6 penalties to the Bluebirds 1.

KT was outshot by the Bluebirds 29 to 28.

Upcoming Games:

Away: Friday, December 15th vs Muskego at the Wilson Ice Arena in Milwaukee

Home: Saturday, January 6th 7:00pm vs Marquette