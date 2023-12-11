Agenda: Twin Lakes #4 School District (Lakewood School) board meeting Dec. 11, 2023

The Twin Lakes #4 School District (Lakewood School) board is scheduled to hold a meeting Monday starting at 4 p.m. in the school library.

Agenda items include:

Interview for School Board Vacancy

Adjourn to Closed Session per Wisconsin State Statute 19.85 (1), (c) Considering employment, promotion, compensation or performance evaluation data of any public employee over which the governmental body has jurisdiction or exercises responsibility. Staffing.

Possible Appointment for School Board Vacancy

2024-2025 School Year Calendar

2023-2026 Coherence Strategic Plan

Possible Approval of Busing Vendor Contract Request

The full agenda is available here.