Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board meeting Dec. 11, 2023

The Salem Lakes VIllage Board is scheduled to hold a meeting Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at Village Hall in Salem.

Agenda items include:

Doug Randolph of the Park Commission, discussion, and recommendation to allow a Memorial Tree to be planted at Old Oaks Park.

Discussion and possible approval of Final Payment Request #5 by Asphalt Contractors, Inc., in the amount of $79,031.75, for the 2023 Street & Utilities Improvements Program.

Public Hearing on discontinuing portions of Oak Street and Elder Lane, in the Village of Salem Lakes, to allow for the combination of Tax Parcel #70-120-074-3121 and #70-120-074-3101. For informational purposes only, the parcels are located at the termination of pavement on Elizabeth Lane, south of Dells Road, to the railroad right of way.

Discussion and possible action on a “Highway Order” discontinuing portions of Oak Street and Elder Lane, in the Village of Salem Lakes, to allow for the combination of Tax Parcel #70-120-074-3121 and #70-120-074-3101. For informational purposes only, the parcels are located at the termination of pavement on Elizabeth Lane, south of Dells Road, to the railroad right of way.

Discussion and possible action on Resolution #2023.13-94, approving a CSM to combine Tax Parcel 70-120-074-3121 and #70-120-074-3101. Agent: Jonah Hetland. For informational purposes only, the parcels are located at the termination of pavement on Elizabeth Lane, south of Dells Road, to the railroad right of way.

Discussion and possible action on a conditional use permit for a flea market and automobile, farming equipment, and recreational vehicle auction use in the B-2 Community Business District on property located at 10720 Fox River Road (the former Wilmot Grade School). Property owner: TVRW Electronics, LLC (Tax Parcel No. 70-4-120-302-0241). Requested by: Robert A. Wincek, 9400 Camp Lake Road, Salem, WI 53168.

Approval of Election workers for 2024/2025 as reviewed and presented.

Approval of the 2024 service contract with Kenosha County Sheriff for Law Enforcement.

Approval of the Scholze, Ludwig, Gruhn & Wishau, SC contract with the Village of Salem Lakes for municipal court services and labor law matters as they relate to union contracts.

Discussion regarding future Village Board Meeting dates.

The full agenda is available here.