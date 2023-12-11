Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board meeting Dec. 11, 2023

The Salem Lakes VIllage Board is scheduled to hold a meeting Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at Village Hall in Salem.
Agenda items include:
- Doug Randolph of the Park Commission, discussion, and recommendation to allow a Memorial Tree to be planted at Old Oaks Park.
- Discussion and possible approval of Final Payment Request #5 by Asphalt Contractors, Inc., in the amount of $79,031.75, for the 2023 Street & Utilities Improvements Program.
- Public Hearing on discontinuing portions of Oak Street and Elder Lane, in the Village of Salem Lakes, to allow for the combination of Tax Parcel #70-120-074-3121 and #70-120-074-3101. For informational purposes only, the parcels are located at the termination of pavement on Elizabeth Lane, south of Dells Road, to the railroad right of way.
- Discussion and possible action on a “Highway Order” discontinuing portions of Oak Street and Elder Lane, in the Village of Salem Lakes, to allow for the combination of Tax Parcel #70-120-074-3121 and #70-120-074-3101. For informational purposes only, the parcels are located at the termination of pavement on Elizabeth Lane, south of Dells Road, to the railroad right of way.
- Discussion and possible action on Resolution #2023.13-94, approving a CSM to combine Tax Parcel 70-120-074-3121 and #70-120-074-3101. Agent: Jonah Hetland. For informational purposes only, the parcels are located at the termination of pavement on Elizabeth Lane, south of Dells Road, to the railroad right of way.
- Discussion and possible action on a conditional use permit for a flea market and automobile, farming equipment, and recreational vehicle auction use in the B-2 Community Business District on property located at 10720 Fox River Road (the former Wilmot Grade School). Property owner: TVRW Electronics, LLC (Tax Parcel No. 70-4-120-302-0241). Requested by: Robert A. Wincek, 9400 Camp Lake Road, Salem, WI 53168.
- Approval of Election workers for 2024/2025 as reviewed and presented.
- Approval of the 2024 service contract with Kenosha County Sheriff for Law Enforcement.
- Approval of the Scholze, Ludwig, Gruhn & Wishau, SC contract with the Village of Salem Lakes for municipal court services and labor law matters as they relate to union contracts.
- Discussion regarding future Village Board Meeting dates.