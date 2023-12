Schmalfeldt Park was filled with activity Friday evening. The temperature in the upper 40’s seem to bring out lots of families for the evening of activities, and there was a lot to them busy. Fire pits to roast marshmallows. Warm donuts and hot chocolate. Ornament making, bracelet making and pickup games of basketball.

The line for Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

Making ornaments and bracelets.

Fire pits.

Visiting Santa.

There was more lighting and kids were playing everywhere.