Kenosha Thunder game summary: Dec. 8, 2023 vs. Appleton United

Here is the recap from Thunder Hockey vs Appleton United on Friday.

This following summary was provided by Kenosha Thunder, which includes team members from Westosha Central and Wilmot Union high schools:

Quote from Coach Joe Trifone:

Tonights game allowed us to mix and match lines as we look for good combinations. We are looking to play faster and improve our communication. Happy for Payton on his first win in net for the Thunder. We have a big challenge Saturday vs Janesville. Looking forward to seeing our guys raise their game.

Game Summary:

December 8th Kenosha Thunder vs. Appleton United at the Appleton Family Ice Center

Kenosha Thunder won 6-1

Stars of the game were:

Nathan Rimer (10) Wilmot – 1 goal and 1 assist

Ryan Hodgman (12) Wilmot – 2 assists

Devlin AL Sager (12) IT – 2 assists

Dylan Kozak (12) WC – 1 goal, 1 assist

Davis Schlagenhaft (12) Wilmot – 1 goal, 1 assist

Payton Zakutansky (12) Lakeview – Goalie, got the win and made 13 saves

Other Plays:

Elliot Davison (10) Tremper – scored the first goal of the game

Riley Kite (11) IT & Max Bondus (12) IT – scored goals

Assists were made by Kooper Miller (12) Lakeview, Luke Gibbs (10) WC, and Easton Trifone (10) IT

1st Period: Kenosha Thunder took control early. 3-0

2nd Period: 5-1

3rd Period: 6-1

KT outshot Appleton 61 to 13.

Upcoming Games:

Home: Saturday, December 9th 5:30pm vs Janesville Bluebirds (JV 3pm)