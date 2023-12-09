2023 Paddock Lake Lighted Holiday Parade & Santa visit coverage

The annual Paddock Lake Lighted Holiday Parade took place Saturday.
The parade featured entries from the village, local businesses and organizations, a Sheriff’s Department squad and several vehicles from Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue.
The parade started at McAlonan Park and worked its way to Village Hall. There, Santa was available to meet with youngster and pose for photos. Children then received a gift bag. Refreshments were available for all. Westosha Kiwanis Club was handing out coloring books.
Here is video of the parade from near the beginning of the route:
Here are more photos of the parade: