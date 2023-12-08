Wheatland Center School and Randall School students stuff the bus for The Sharing Center

From Randall and Wheatland Center schools:

Wheatland and Randall students combined to collect 8,060 pounds of food for the Sharing Center. The neighboring school districts worked together to fill their buses with nonperishable food items to replenish the Sharing Center’s Food Bank.

“Despite the competitive aspect of the event, staff and students at both schools not only worked together to collect items, but also physically loaded and unloaded both buses together when delivery day came. Having the opportunity to show students of both Wheatland and Randall the importance of giving back to your community, while also adding in a little competition has been rewarding.” Organizer Samantha Lins, Social Worker for both schools, said of the good natured contest.

Bob Antholine, Randall District Administrator said, “For the second year in a row, what a great demonstration of two communities coming together for others. The generosity of the Wheatland and Randall families is a part of what makes both schools such special places.”

The two schools had internal contests to incentivize giving. The coordinated events helped hype up the contest and bring in more items. Teachers were able to emphasize the value of collaboration and service. This service learning opportunity brought out the best in the respective school communities.

“The support from local students has been outstanding!” said Sharon Pomaville, Executive Director of the Sharing Center. “I hope everyone understands they just did a huge ‘paying it forward’ to the community. This donation will be used through the holidays; some will stock our pantry for many months. With a record-high number of families needing extra support, it couldn’t have come at a better time. To the students and staff at Wheatland and Randall, we thank you!”