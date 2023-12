At about 5:54 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and a sheriff’s deputy are responding to the 25800 block of 76th Street in Paddock Lake for a report of a crash.

Per dispatch: Vehicle has struck a multi-family building.

UPDATE about 5:56 p.m. — Deputy on scene reports occupants of building are evacuating.

UPDATE about 6 p.m. — Salem Lakes command reports damage to building and no injuries.