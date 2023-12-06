U.S Rep. Steil mobile office hours set for Salem Lakes Dec. 8

Congressman Bryan Steil (WI-01) has announced staff-led mobile office hours for December. The congressman has offices in Janesville, Kenosha, Racine, St. Francis, Beloit, and Elkorn that are ready to welcome people from all over Southeast Wisconsin. Mobile office hours allow individuals and families outside of those areas the chance to connect directly with Rep. Steil’s staff without needing to travel long distances.

Local mobile office hours announced this week include:

Friday, Dec. 8: Salem Lakes Village Hall, 9814 Antioch Road, Salem, WI, 11:00am – 12:00pm.

Staff will be ready to answer questions and hear concerns about federal issues from anyone who wishes to come by, no appointments needed. As always, people are still welcome to contact any of Rep. Steil’s offices in Southeast Wisconsin during scheduled hours or by appointment. The local contact information is: Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th Street Bristol, (262) 654-1901, Tuesdays 10:00am – 12:00pm.