It’s going to be warm for the next few days, considering it’s the first week of December.

The latest, local National Weather Service forecast says high temperatures Thursday, Friday and Saturdays should be in the 50s. Friday, the high may reach 56.

Saturday may be wet, with a 60 percent chance of rain mainly before noon.

Enjoy it while you can. Temps should be dipping back into the 30s for highs starting Sunday.