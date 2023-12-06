A word from our sponsors: Paddock Lake invites lawn maintenance proposals

Note: The following is a paid announcement from the village of Paddock Lake — DH

The Village of Paddock Lake invites proposals from qualified landscape contractors to maintain lawns at various municipal parks, facilities and public lands within the village for the 2024 & 2025 seasons. The contractor should have:

Public lawn maintenance experience. Sufficient quantity of staff and equipment to complete scope of work in one day. Possess modern and safe equipment to perform task.

For details about assignment, scope of work and the deliverables, obtain RFP Packet at Village Office: 6969 236th Ave.

Submission deadline is Dec. 27, 2023 at 3 p.m.