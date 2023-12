The Silver Bells Festival of Lights Parade will take place Dec. 8 in Silver Lake.

The parade is being organized by Silver Lake Happenings.

Lineup for the parade starts at 6:15 p.m. The parade starts at Schmalfeldt Park at 7 p.m. Map of route is below.

After the parade, there will be a special appearance by Santa and Mrs. Claus and Jolly the Elf in the pavilion. There will be caroling, candy canes, bonfires and other holiday fun.