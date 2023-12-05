Kenosha Thunder game summary: Dec. 1 Kenosha Thunder vs Cedarburg Bulldogs

Here is a game summary of the Nov. 30 Kenosha Thunder hockey team vs. Cedarburg Bulldogs.

This following summary was provided by Kenosha Thunder, which includes team members from Westosha Central and Wilmot Union high schools:

Quote from Coach Joe Trifone:

“We finished a 2 game weekend 2-0 and had a big conference win tonight vs Cedarburg. It was a great weekend that provided a lot of team bonding moments. The guys are playing for one another now and I feel the best is yet to come. Davis Schlagenhaft was our leader and is our team leader in points. We had great contributions from Ryan Hodgman, Connor Costello, Luke Gibbs and Easton Trifone. The team rallied to kill off 6 minutes in penalties in the last 7 minutes to ensure the win. Looking forward to next week’s games.”

Game Summary:

December 1st Kenosha Thunder vs. Cedarburg Bulldogs at the Pleasant Prairie Recplex. Game Time – 8:30pm

Kenosha Thunder won 4-3

Stars of the game were:

Connor Costello (Indian Trail) SR – 1 Goal, 1 Assist. Connor scored 1st goal of the game and also recorded an assist. Luke Gibbs (Westosha Central) Sophomore, 1 Goal and was a leader on defense Easton Trifone (Indian Trail) Sophomore – 1 Goal, which was the game winning goal in the 3rd period

Other Plays:

Davis Schlagenhaft (Wilmot) scored a goal, Max Bondus (Indian Trail) SR with the assist Kooper Miller(Lakeview Tech) SR with the assist on game winning goal by Trifone

1st Period: Kenosha Thunder controlled the first period scoring 3 unanswered goals (3-0 Kenosha)

2nd Period: Cedarburg stole momentum and scored 2 goals (3-2 Kenosha)

3rd Period: beginning of period Cedarburg tied it up 3-3, but Kenosha quickly answered 30 seconds later with the game winning goal by Trifone (4-3 Kenosha). Kenosha was short-handed the last 6 minutes of the game — but fought hard and killed the penalties to hold on for the win.

Upcoming Games:

Away: Friday, December 8th 6:00PM at Appleton United (JV 8pm)

Home: Saturday, December 9th 5:30pm vs Janesville (JV 3pm)