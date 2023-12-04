Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board Committee of the Whole/Board meeting Dec. 4, 2023

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a Committee of the Whole/Board meeting Monday, starting at 6 p.m.
Agenda items include:
- Presentation on Root-Pike Watershed Initiative Network by Laura Buska.
- Mathias Academy presentation.
- Discussion and possible action on a contract renewal between the Village of Salem Lakes and the Root-Pike Watershed Initiative Network, for a two-year term in the amount of $8,639.00, for meeting our WDNR storm water permit requirements.
- Discussion and authorization to the proper Village officials to execute a Participation Agreement with Team Care Central States Health Plan with respect to Non-Bargaining Unit Employees.
- Discussion and possible approval of the Lake Shangri-La park lease.
- Discussion and possible approval on contracting with Kenosha County for Building Inspections and Zoning services.
- Discussion and possible action on yard waste drop off days, hours, location, signage, and fencing.