Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board Committee of the Whole/Board meeting Dec. 4, 2023

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a Committee of the Whole/Board meeting Monday, starting at 6 p.m.

Agenda items include:

Presentation on Root-Pike Watershed Initiative Network by Laura Buska.

Mathias Academy presentation.

Discussion and possible action on a contract renewal between the Village of Salem Lakes and the Root-Pike Watershed Initiative Network, for a two-year term in the amount of $8,639.00, for meeting our WDNR storm water permit requirements.

Discussion and authorization to the proper Village officials to execute a Participation Agreement with Team Care Central States Health Plan with respect to Non-Bargaining Unit Employees.

Discussion and possible approval of the Lake Shangri-La park lease.

Discussion and possible approval on contracting with Kenosha County for Building Inspections and Zoning services.

Discussion and possible action on yard waste drop off days, hours, location, signage, and fencing.

