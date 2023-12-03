Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board committee of the whole and special meeting Dec. 4, 2023

The Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting and special board meeting Monday.

The special board meeting will start at 10 a.m. at Village Hall. It’s main agenda item is: Consideration of a motion to approve Resolution R2023-12-1 approving the Amended 2023/2024 Mill Rate and Levy.

The full agenda is available here.

The committee of the whole meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall.

Agenda items include:

Discussion regarding the purchase of new phones for the Police Department.

Discussion regarding a chloride reduction program for 2024.

The full agenda is available here.