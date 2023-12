Santa made his annual visit to the Twin Lakes Fire Department Saturday monring. His visit followed his travels throughout the village on a fire engine handing out candy canes. Visitors at the firehouse were treated to hot dogs, beverages, and cookies. There was a mailbox to mail their letter Santa for an extra reminder of their list. Santa handed out candy canes and a small stuff animal to each.

Some took their stuff animal selection very seriously and had to look at lots of them to make their choice.